Logan Paul Video with a 'Real Albino Woman' Coming to a Vlog Near You

Logan Paul Held Casting Call for 'Real Albino Woman' in Upcoming Video

EXCLUSIVE

Logan Paul's gone back to the drawing board after more hiccups in the vlogging world -- and now he thinks an albino person's gonna solve his problems ... TMZ has learned.

The troubled YouTube star held a last-minute casting call Tuesday in search of a "Real Albino Woman" to be featured in a music video he was set to shoot the exact same day.

There's not a whole lot to go off of here, but we do know the project is a "comedy music video" and that he was looking to cast either a black or white albino woman between 21-40 years old. The gig apparently didn't pay too much either -- just $100 for half a day.

Here's the thing ... the project seems destined for more controversy from our POV, at least based on what we can see. Getting skin color involved in a "comedy" video from Logan, of all people, doesn't necessarily seem like a recipe for success.

With the backlash from his taser rat video recently -- not to mention his suicide forest disaster -- his YouTube money and projects have been stalled. Not sure if this will help.