UFC's Devin Powell I Broke My Balls ... Literally

UFC's Devin Powell Literally Breaks Balls During Training Sesh

Breaking News

UFC fighter Devin Powell is one bro who won't be getting lucky on Valentine's Day -- 'cause he's in the hospital nursing a surgically-repaired nut.

No ... we're not making this up.

Earlier this week, Devin was training with UFC vet Joe Lauzon at his MMA gym in Massachusetts ... and says they were practicing knees on the ground.

You can guess what happened next.

The worst part -- Powell says he waited A DAY AND A HALF before getting his "ruptured testicle" checked out.

Lucky for him, it wasn't too late. Devin -- who's 0-2 in the UFC -- says the scrotal surgery was a success ... and he's already asking Dana White to book him on an upcoming fight card!

The balls on this guy ...