'Child's Play 3' Actor Jeremy Sylvers Charged with Assault, Joyriding in Mom's Car

Jeremy Sylvers -- who played Tyler in the third Chucky movie -- is facing serious jail time for allegedly stealing his mom's ride ... but it could have been a lot worse.

The now 37-year-old "Child's Play 3" star is facing 6 misdemeanor charges ... including assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm (a phone), attempting to prevent someone from reporting a crime and driving and taking a vehicle without consent of the owner.

We broke the story ... Sylvers allegedly knocked down his mom last weekend, and took the keys to her 2002 Honda CRV. He got arrested the next day when cops went to his home to investigate.

The only bright side -- he was NOT charged with felony grand theft auto. He was originally booked for it when he was arrested.

Sylvers is looking at 3.5 years behind bars if convicted on all 6 counts.