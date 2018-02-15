Eric Bellinger Forget a G.O.A.T. ... I'll Remind Her of a Unicorn on V-Day!

Eric Bellinger Rides Into Project LA on a Unicorn with His Wife for Valentine's Day

Eric Bellinger should abandon his plans for a third-term R&B presidency and start a campaign for love ... 'cause the dude couldn't be topped for Valentine's Day.

The "G.O.A.T." singer surprised his wife and Meagan Good's sister, La'Myia, Wednesday night by showing up outside of Hollywood's Project LA nightclub on top of a freakin' white horse ... with a red horn attached.

Needless to say, La'Myia couldn't believe her eyes -- and neither could our camera guy, to be honest. The same can't be said for everyone waiting in line, though.

Ever the romantic ... Eric and his wifey trotted right through the front entrance with some good-looking company following along. We'll just take a guess and say La'Myia was reminded of how much she's loved.