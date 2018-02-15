Florida School Shooter Stopped at Subway, McDonald's After Rampage Before Capture

Florida School Shooter Stopped at Subway, McDonald's ... Before Being Captured

Nikolas Cruz -- the alleged shooter who killed 17 people at a Florida high school -- casually blended in with fleeing students while making his getaway ... then stopped at Subway for a drink.

Law enforcement says Cruz entered a nearby Walmart shortly after ending his shooting spree and went inside to order a drink at the Subway inside the store. He then left the store on foot and walked to McDonald's, where he laid low for a few minutes ... before taking off on foot.

Cops caught up with Cruz about 40 minutes later and arrested him.

As we reported ... Cruz made online threats about a mass campus shooting 9 months ago, and was even reported to the FBI for more disturbing YouTube comments back in September.