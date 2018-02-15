Jeffrey Tambor Amazon Honchos Say ... You Can't Quit, We're Firing You!!!

Jeffrey Tambor Fired from 'Transparent' After Amazon's Sexual Harassment Investigation

Jeffrey Tambor is officially off his award-winning show, "Transparent" -- Amazon Studios announced the firing after investigating the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Amazon didn't release the results of its internal investigation, but easy to read between the lines ... since they canned their star. Tambor had previously claimed he was quitting the show after his former assistant and a co-star accused him. He later backed off that, but it's a moot point now.

"Transparent" showrunner Jill Soloway said, "We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are staking steps to heal as family."

Sounds like the investigation results were all bad for Tambor -- and it also seems the show will go on without him.