Kris Jenner's Boozy, Karaoke Valentine's Night

Kris Jenner skipped the chocolates and went straight to the champagne, and lots of it, based on video of her Valentine's night party with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and, of course, Corey Gamble.

Kris and her kin celebrated at her house Wednesday night with a karaoke party that got funnier by the moment, or the glass. She tried her best to bust out Britney Spears and MC Hammer hits, but the booze was too much.

Mama Jenner was still plenty entertaining though -- Tristan laughed his ass off and Khloe recorded every moment.

The question: Good night for Corey or nightmare?