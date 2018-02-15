Mavs ManiAACs Murder Sidewalk Dance Routine ... For All-Star Weekend

Prepare yourselves ... 'cause you are about to see the greatest all-male, big-belly-havin' dance troupe in all of professional sports BREAK IT THE HELL DOWN -- at the pick-up curb at LAX.

Meet the Mavs ManiAACs ... the hip-hop dynamos who have been killing it at the Dallas Mavericks home games since 2002!!!

The guys -- Big Rob, Big B, Black Rhino, Juice and the rest of the gang -- are so excited to be in L.A. for All-Star Weekend, they broke us off with a little sample right on the sidewalk!

They busted out the beatbox. They slapped a little ass. They got downright funky. The whole thing is pretty awesome!!!!

Watch, enjoy, and remember ... YOU'VE BEEN SERVED!!!!