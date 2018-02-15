'Survivor' Winner Jenna Morasca Arrested for Biting Cop After Being Revived in DUI Drug OD

'Survivor' Winner Jenna Morasca Allegedly Bites Cop After Being Revived in Drug OD

'Survivor' winner Jenna Morasca allegedly was so whacked out on drugs she had to be revived with Narcan and, when she regained consciousness, she bit a cop.

Morasca, who won a million bucks on "Survivor: The Amazon" in 2003, was observed unconscious in her SUV in Washington, Pennsylvania in an intersection with the ignition on ... this according to the police report obtained by TMZ.

Cops were called, and they observed a passenger in the car trying to hide several syringes in a large Ziploc bag in her purse. Cops quickly determined Morasca was under the influence, administered Narcan, and placed her on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

According to the police report, Morasca, who also appeared on "Survivor: All-Stars" and "The Amazing Race," tried to bite paramedics on the way to the hospital. An officer entered the ambulance trying to subdue her, and cops say Morasca bit her on the forearm.

She was arrested for DUI and possession of narcotics paraphernalia and will be charged with assaulting a police officer for the incident, which occurred at the end of January.