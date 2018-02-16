Cardi B Not Ready to Talk Pregnancy, But Ready for All-Star Weekend

EXCLUSIVE
Cardi B's not ready to say if she's pregnant, but she's also not gonna say she isn't.
We got the rapper leaving her hotel in NYC Friday morning -- presumably to catch her flight to L.A. for NBA All-Star Weekend -- but she waved off any talk about babies on board.
But here's something ... Cardi also posted a vid of herself dancing in a bra and sweats Friday -- apparently, the same sweats we saw her in -- and she certainly doesn't look 3 to 4 months pregnant like one of her people told a staffer at a Super Bowl party.
Cardi does tell us one thing, though -- she's excited for All-Star Weekend ... and doesn't seem concerned at all about any issues with the Crips.