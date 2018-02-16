Lonzo Ball 'Could Be Next Rap King,' Gets Collab Offer From Mixtape Legend DJ Drama

Mixtape Legend DJ Drama Lonzo Ball Can Be Next Rap King ... Let's Collab!!

EXCLUSIVE

The man behind some of the most iconic mixtapes in rap history says Lonzo Ball could be the next "rap king" ... and tells TMZ Sports he wants to work with the Lakers star.

DJ Drama -- whose uber-popular Gangsta Grillz projects have featured rappers like Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane and Meek Mill ﻿-- says he listened to Zo's "Born 2 Ball" album ... and he sees major potential in the BBB MC.

Not only does Drama give props ... he wants to get Zo AND LaVar in the studio for his next G.G. tape ... with Papa Ball co-hosting the project.

FYI -- for those who don't understand the significance ... it's like a golden ticket to legitimacy in the rap game for Lonzo. So it's a HUGE deal.