Jamie Foxx Ends ESPN Interview Over Katie Holmes Question

Jamie Foxx Cuts Off ESPN Interview ... Over Katie Holmes Question

Breaking News

Jamie Foxx was NOT having it when he was asked about Katie Holmes on ESPN -- and straight-up walked away from the camera during the live interview.

Foxx was on "SportsCenter" talking with Michael Smith -- and everything was cool when they were talking about the All-Star Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star weekend in L.A.

But when Smith asked if Foxx prepared for the game by hoopin' around with Katie Holmes -- Foxx took off his headset and walked away ... refusing to even acknowledge the question.

Foxx and Holmes have been VERY private about their relationship -- refusing to "go public" despite the fact everyone seems to know they're together.

Smith tried to play the whole thing off ... but it was awkward.