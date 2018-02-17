Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux No Evidence They Were Ever Married

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux seemed headed for divorce court, but based on our records search and sources ... they may never have been married in the first place.

The couple got married -- we thought -- at their Bel-Air mansion in 2015.

We checked marriage records in L.A. County all the way back to 2010 and there is no record of a marriage license. There's such a thing as a confidential marriage license, but we're told they did NOT get one in L.A. County.

They could have gotten a marriage license in any of the 57 other counties in California, but we spoke with some Jen sources who have had regular contact with her for years, and they say there's been talk for a long time they might not be legally married.

We also checked with numerous divorce lawyers, and no one, as far as we can see, has been contacted by either Jen or Justin.

It's certainly possible they're legally married, but based on what we found, it's possible they're not.