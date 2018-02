Alexi Lalas is Down for Zlatan in MLS, On One Condition

Alexi Lalas Zlatan To MLS? GREAT! (On One Condition)

U.S. soccer legend Alexi Lalas loves the idea of Zlatan Ibrahimović coming to play stateside ... but he's warning the league -- DON'T GET SCREWED ON THE PRICE!

Remember, Lalas was the GM of the L.A. Galaxy when the team (and the league) signed a 31-year-old David Beckham to a deal in 2007 that ultimately paid him $255 million!!!

Now, with rumors 36-year-old Zlatan is thinking of making a similar move -- we had to ask Lalas how he would handle the situation.

"If Zlatan wants to come, if he doesn't cost too much money ... then I think it's something the Galaxy and MLS have to do. I think it would be wonderful on and off the field. He's worth the price of admission."

"He's a character on and off the field," Lalas added.

It's true -- Zlatan's got his own cologne, underwear line ... and once performed on a song that hit the Swedish music charts.

Enjoy ...