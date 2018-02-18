The Game Tells Haters to Relax Over Cardi B's Crip Diss

The Game Chill Over Cardi B's Crip Diss ... She Meant No Harm

The Game wants everyone who's pissed at Cardi B for dissing the Crips to chill out and let the whole thing go ... 'cause he says she meant nothing by it.

We got the Compton rapper Saturday night at Penthouse in WeHo, where he'd just seen Cardi perform ... one of 3 stops she's making for All-Star weekend. He says he spoke to her about her inciting Crip comment, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.

Our camera guy asks if he defused anything between Cardi and the Crips, but he denies getting involved. He does come to her defense, though ... telling folks who were offended to relax and to respect Cardi's position.

Not sure if that'll go a long way coming from a guy who's Blood affiliated. But hey, take it for what it's worth.