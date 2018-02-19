Josh Duhamel Dear Fergie ... These Should Cheer You Up!

Josh Duhamel Visits Fergie with Roses, Son After National Anthem Disaster

Josh Duhamel knows Fergie sings "Big Girls Don't Cry," but he also knows she could definitely use a little pick-me-up after her national anthem debacle -- and Josh delivered.

Fergie's ex showed up at her house Monday with a bouquet of roses and their 4-year-old son, Axl ... pretty much what the doctor ordered. The uproar over her All-Star Game 'Star-Spangled Banner' has been so intense, the singer felt the need to apologize.

Apparently, he dropped off Axl to cheer up Fergie ... Josh left the house after just a few minutes, according to photogs. The flowers, btw, came with a note from Axl to his mom.

Pretty classy move on Josh's part.

As Fergie said in her apology ... she tried her best. Ditto for Axl and Josh, we think.