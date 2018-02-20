Justin Bieber Papa Biebs Ties the Knot, Mon ... No Speech from Justin

Justin Bieber Didn't Make a Speech at His Dad's Jamaican Wedding

Exclusive Details

Justin Bieber's dad, Jeremy Bieber, got hitched Monday evening -- and while the Biebs and Selena Gomez were there ... Justin passed on making a toast.

Sources tell us Jeremy tied the knot in Montego Bay with his longtime girlfriend, Chelsey Rebelo -- and Justin and Selena were among the 30 or so guests. We're told JB flew down, stopping in Texas on the way to pick up Selena ... before touching down in time for the wedding.

Justin and his younger siblings, Jazmyn and Jaxon, were all part of Jeremy and Chelsey's wedding party. For once, Justin did NOT want to get on a mic ... we're told he did not make any sort of speech during the reception.

The wedding itself went down in the backyard of a villa, and we're told a local DJ and band handled the tunes. Jeremy's friend, Andy Curnew, helped organize things and even booked the pad.

Congrats to the couple!