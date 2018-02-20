Kevin Hart I Didn't Pay at Epic Comedians Dinner But, I'll Tell You Who Did

Kevin Hart Reveals Who Paid for Comedy Power Dinner, Says It's About Time

EXCLUSIVE

Kevin Hart says he's got a foolproof plan to avoid picking up the check at epic dinners like the one he had with Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle -- and he also revealed who DID pay.

We got Kev Tuesday leaving the gym in Encino, and had to ask about the all-star comedy summit he attended Monday night at Mastro's Steakhouse -- Eddie, Dave, Chris Rock, Chris Tucker ... and Usher and Dwyane Wade, too.

Kevin explained why the boss move is offering to pick up the check before anyone else does -- and it's not because you WANT to pay. It's a good tip. Pun fully intended.

But best of all ... he told us which comedy legend threw down his Black Card (we're guessing) to cover the meal. We got most of the crew right after the meal, when they were all in great spirits, and now we know why -- the person who paid was NOT with them.