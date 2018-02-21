Cal Ripken Puts Crazy Baseball Field Estate On Auction Block

Cal Ripken Jr. Crazy Huge Estate ... Hitting Auction Block

Wanna own a home with its own baseball field, indoor basketball court, full gym ... and a private fishing pond?!!?

Good news -- Cal Ripken Jr. is putting his incredible Maryland home on the auction block ... which means it could all be yours if you've got roughly $10 million to spend!

Ripken initially put the 24-acre estate on the market for $12.5 mil back in 2016 -- but the price was just too damn high ... so Cal chopped the asking price down to $9.75 mil back in April 2017.

Still, no takers -- but Cal's motivated to sell ... so he's bringing the home to auction with no reserve on May 12.

Here are the highlights ... the home is roughly 22,000 square feet and has 6 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a home theater, 10-person spa, private hiking trails, pool and a kitchen that can fit 100 people!

Oh, and the baseball field has a private locker room with a training area and a batting cage!