Conor McGregor Offered to Fight at UFC 222

Breaking News

Conor McGregor says he's ALREADY reached out to the UFC to fight in the Octagon again -- insisting, "I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out."

McGregor has seemingly just responded to Dana White's comments to TMZ Sports ... in which White said he didn't know if Conor would ever fight again because he's got sooo much money now.

"I am fighting again. Period," Conor says.

"I am the best at this. I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn't enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need."

"I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in."

"On top of the fighting. I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ."

UFC 222 is scheduled for March 3rd in Vegas. Max Holloway pulled out of the main event against Edgar on February 3rd after suffering an injury.