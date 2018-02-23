Tekashi69 Fights Like a Bitch ... Says UFC Champ

Tekashi69 Fights Like a Bitch, Says UFC Champ Tyron Woodley

If Tekashi69 wants more static in the streets, dude's gotta learn how to REALLY fight -- because UFC champ Tyron Woodley says the brawl at LAX was straight-up "embarrassing."

Woodley broke down the fight on "The Hollywood Beatdown" -- with special guest Raquel ... a self-described "International Hood Captain" ... and they're telling everyone why Tekashi should quit brawling while he's ahead.

There's more ... Tyron -- a proud gun owner -- also gets into it with Evan about why the government better not come for his AR-15. Does he have a point?

Also, Tyron reveals the CRAZY monster truck stunt he pulled at the Daytona 500 -- and why he almost got arrested after the race!

