Krista Allen Catches Alleged Burglar Who Hurt Her Dog

Krista Allen Catches Burglar Mid-Break-In ... Family Dog Injured

EXCLUSIVE

Krista Allen walked in on a would-be burglar, who she says badly injured her dog during the break-in ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Krista arrived back at her San Fernando Valley home Thursday and found a transient woman inside. We're told Krista called 911 and held the woman down until cops arrived.

The story gets crazier ... Krista claimed the woman pointed out that their family dog was having difficulty getting up, which led Krista to believe the woman had kicked her pup. The dog was, in fact, injured and taken to a vet. Unclear on its condition.

Cops say the woman drank Krista's alcohol and ingested pills that were in the house. We're told she also had Krista's vibrator.

We've reached out to Krista's rep ... no comment.