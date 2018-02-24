Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Surprises Fan on FaceTime: Will You Go to Prom with Cate?

JuJu Smith-Schuster Surprises Steelers Fans ... Helps Girl Score Prom Date!!!

Stud Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster got a Hail Mary attempt from a high school girl looking to spice up her promposal, and as expected ... he came through big-time.

Here's how it went down -- Cate Bauer, a junior at Manasquan High School in New Jersey, hit up JuJu on Instagram earlier this week to see if he would help with asking her BF Brian Mason, who attends another local school, to her prom.

Since Brian and his family are diehard Steelers fans, JuJu was happy to assist ... and decided to pull it off with a surprise FaceTime call Friday.

Check out the vid -- the plan goes off without a hitch, and not only is Brian stoked (and he says yes) ... but his dad totally geeks out too!

JuJu's reward for his good deed -- as he tells everyone -- is a cruise to Mexico. Hopefully he takes Brian's dad's advice down there.