LeGarrette Blount Calls Jonathan Martin's Gun Pic 'Disturbing' and Hopes He Gets Help

Eagles RB LeGarrette Blount's deeply disturbed by the situation with ex-NFL lineman Jonathan Martin, but hopes catching an early warning sign is good for everyone ... including Martin.

We got Blount at LAX Friday and talked about the troubling gun photo JM posted on IG -- which cops are treating as a serious threat ... he tells us he believes the guy needs some serious help.

LeGarrette says he can't really relate to Martin's history of being bullied because it didn't happen to him, but he's witnessed it for others ... and suggests it could be contributing to Jonathan's behavior.

What's interesting is he seems to imply that Martin's bullying case in 2013 helped alleviate the issue in the NFL overall -- he says it's almost nonexistent today.

As we reported ... Martin was detained by police Friday after his threatening post, but Blount hopes it leads to him getting the proper care he needs.