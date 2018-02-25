Emily Ratajkowski and New Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard's First Outing Since Wedding

Emily Ratajkowski clearly wanted folks to see her after her blitz wedding this week, so she stepped out in spots with her new hubby ... mission accomplished.
The new bride and her groom, Sebastian Bear-McClard, went out for the first time in public Saturday night for dinner in NYC after their courthouse marriage the day before. Em rocked a matching leopard print outfit ... meanwhile, Seb was feelin' blue.
As we reported ... Emily and Sebastian tied the knot Friday at City Hall with a couple friends in attendance. She and her guy had only been dating a few weeks. Social media star, The Fat Jewish, was one of the people who appeared to serve as a witness.
No word on a honeymoon yet ... date night's a start, though, we guess.