J Balvin Drops $15k on 'Flawless' Grill

Reggaeton star J Balvin added a lot of flash to his smile ... or at least half of it, because his bottom teeth are blingin' like crazy now.

The "Mi Gente" singer hooked up with celeb jeweler Mr. Flawless to commission a perfect grill ... which we're told set him back $15k! And that's just for half of his pearly whites.

The shiny grill is packed with 7 carats of diamonds -- all VVS grade, of course. What else would you expect from a guy known for his sense of style.

J Balvin's one of the hottest artists in reggaeton and Latin music, best known here in the States for his recent hit remixes with Beyonce and Justin Bieber.

He also survived a plane crash in 2016. Based on his chart success, and his pricey new mouth piece ... we'd say someone's living right and large.