Dennis Rodman Keeps It Real, Sobriety's a Struggle

Dennis Rodman says he's 38 days booze-free -- but admits he still thinks about alcohol all the time and now realizes staying sober is a serious "struggle."

The good news ... Rodman seemed very serious about continuing down the sober path when we spotted him out in L.A. over the weekend -- telling TMZ Sports he just wrapped up his 2nd Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

"I feel great, man," Rodman said ... "It's kinda weird not to have a cocktail on a beautiful day in California but like I said, it's just one day at a time."

Rodman really opens up about his battle with alcohol abuse in the clip -- and also gives some advice to other people facing a similar struggle.

As we reported, Rodman entered rehab January 17 after getting busted for DUI in Newport Beach. He checked out a week later in order to continue long-term treatment at the Turning Point center outside L.A.