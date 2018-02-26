Eric Dane Responds to Rebecca Gayheart's Petition for Divorce

Eric Dane has filed his response to Rebecca Gayheart's divorce, and it's a mirror image of his estranged wife's petition.

Dane is on board with Rebecca's custody and spousal support requests.

Gayheart asked in her divorce petition for spousal support, as well as joint legal and physical custody of the couple's 2 daughters, ages 6 and 7.

They both agree that the marriage is broken due to irreconcilable differences. In short, it appears there are no conflicts in ending the marriage.

The couple has been married for 14 years.

Both have filed legal docs on their own, without lawyers. Celebs often do this, having their business managers work out property settlements with only bare bones legal filings.

We got this pic (above) of the former "Grey's Anatomy" star and a woman back in January. Unclear what their relationship is to one another.