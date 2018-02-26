Heather Locklear Boyfriend Arrested Hours After Her DV Arrest

Heather Locklear's Boyfriend Arrested for DUI Hours After Her Arrest

Exclusive Details

Heather Locklear's boyfriend was arrested for DUI just hours after the actress was busted for felony domestic violence.

Law enforcement sources tell us Chris Heisser was arrested at 12:43 AM Monday morning by the California State Highway Patrol. We're told he was spotted on the 101 freeway driving at a slow rate of speed -- officers pulled him over and conducted a field sobriety test. Chris blew a .19 and a .20 ... the 56-year-old was cited and released a short time later.

TMZ broke the story ... Locklear was arrested at her Thousand Oaks home at 10:27 PM Sunday night. Her brother called the cops after witnessing Locklear and Heisser in a nasty fight.

Locklear was booked on one felony count of domestic violence and 3 counts of misdemeanor battery to police officers.

Locklear and Heisser were reportedly high school sweethearts who started dating again. A recent post by Locklear of the two of them read, "My favorite person on earth. 40 years later."