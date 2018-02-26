Nate Diaz Scores Victory Against Ex-Agents ... At Least, In Texas

Nate Diaz chalked up a victory in his battle with his former agents -- the same people who claim Nate refused to pay them for the cash he got to fight Conor McGregor -- but the war might not be over.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Diaz was sued by the Ballengee Group, which claimed they negotiated a fat deal for Nate to fight Conor at UFC 202 back in 2016.

Ballengee claims Nate unexpectedly fired them before the fight (after the deal was done) -- and Nate never paid them their cut.

They filed suit in Texas seeking more than $1 MILLION in damages.

But, according to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, the judge threw out the case against Diaz -- claiming the agents really had no reason to file in Texas ... it's not the right jurisdiction.

"The Court ruled the case should have not have been filed in Texas because Nate has not fought in Texas and dismissed the case," Nate's attorney Jeremiah Reynolds tells us.

It's technically a victory for Diaz -- but Ballengee can still take the case and file it in another jurisdiction ... if Ballengee is up for a rematch.