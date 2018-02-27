Dan Rather Trump's School Shooting Bravado Smells Like BS ... He Ducked the Vietnam War!

Dan Rather Slams President Trump for Claiming He'd Run into Florida School

EXCLUSIVE

Dan Rather's not buying President Trump rushing into the Florida high school to stop the mass shooter -- he says history shows that's just not his style.

We got the legendary CBS anchor in NYC Tuesday, and asked him to assess Trump's claim -- "I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon." Rather started to say he wants to be respectful of the office of the Presidency ... then dropped a BIG ol' but.

He says Trump had a chance to stand up and show his bravery during the Vietnam War, but "ducked" it. Dan does acknowledge that was a long time ago, and the Prez could have changed.

But, you can hear it in his voice ... Dan ain't got no time for Trump's hypothetical courage, and he doesn't think he's alone.