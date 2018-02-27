TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

DeSean Jackson Chip Kelly's a 'Big-Time Weirdo'

2/27/2018 8:09 AM PST

DeSean Jackson Says Chip Kelly's a 'Big-Time Weirdo'

Breaking News

Think DeSean Jackson's over the beef with Chip Kelly?

Nope. 

The NFL star was at LAX when he was asked about his old Philadelphia Eagles coach -- but before the photog could finish the question, D-Jack shut him down.

"We don't even talk about that dude," DeSean said about Kelly ... "He's a weirdo. He's a big-time weirdo."

Of course, Kelly cut D-Jack in 2014 -- and Jackson was PISSED about it.

He's since blamed Kelly for ruining the Eagles by getting rid of a bunch of superstars including LeSean McCoy and Jeremy Maclin ... and said Kelly's 2016 firing was essentially "karma."

Jackson also weighed in on the debate over paying college athletes -- and made it very clear where he stands on the issue. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web