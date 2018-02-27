DeSean Jackson Says Chip Kelly's a 'Big-Time Weirdo'

DeSean Jackson Chip Kelly's a 'Big-Time Weirdo'

Think DeSean Jackson's over the beef with Chip Kelly?

Nope.

The NFL star was at LAX when he was asked about his old Philadelphia Eagles coach -- but before the photog could finish the question, D-Jack shut him down.

"We don't even talk about that dude," DeSean said about Kelly ... "He's a weirdo. He's a big-time weirdo."

Of course, Kelly cut D-Jack in 2014 -- and Jackson was PISSED about it.

He's since blamed Kelly for ruining the Eagles by getting rid of a bunch of superstars including LeSean McCoy and Jeremy Maclin ... and said Kelly's 2016 firing was essentially "karma."

Jackson also weighed in on the debate over paying college athletes -- and made it very clear where he stands on the issue.