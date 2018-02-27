Lindsey Vonn On Ivanka Trump If You Can't Say Anything Nice ...

Lindsey Vonn ain't a Donald Trump fan -- she made it very clear before the Olympics -- so how'd she feel about Ivanka making the trip to S. Korea for the games??

We asked her ... and her reaction says a lot.

FYI -- Vonn went after Trump in December ... saying she would be competing for the people of her country, NOT the President ... because she felt Trump didn't represent the country well.

"I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the President."



US skier @lindseyvonn tells @ChrissymacCNN she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House: https://t.co/DKE87vx2jX pic.twitter.com/nnMIkvBu1d — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) December 7, 2017

There's a lot more ... we talked to Lindsey about all sorts of stuff when she touched down at LAX on Monday ... like retirement, whether she got any action in the Olympic Village, the U.S. curling team getting shut down for 1st class seats by Delta Airlines, and where she keeps her new bronze medal!!