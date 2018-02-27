Metta World Peace Loves Lonzo Ball's Game, And His Rap Skills

EXCLUSIVE
Metta World Peace says Lonzo Ball isn't just killing it on the court, he's destroying the mic, too, telling TMZ Sports he's a huge fan of both of Ball's careers.
Metta was at LAX when we asked what he thought about Ball's return -- which has led to two pretty convincing blowout wins for the Lakers over the Mavericks and Hawks.
MWP says he thinks Lonzo's return to the court is a big reason for the Lakers mini-run of dominance, but then, out of nowhere, tells us that's not where his fanhood ends.
"He's a rapper, he's a really good rapper. I like his music actually."
Somebody's trying not to be a small baller.