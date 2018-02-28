Floyd Mayweather I Own That New Jet ... It's Not a Charter!

Exclusive Details
Floyd Mayweather tells TMZ Sports ... that brand new jet he posted on social belongs to HIM -- explaining, "I'm not posting a private jet if I'm chartering."
Floyd gifted himself the new plane for his 41st birthday -- by our count, it's the THIRD private jet Floyd has purchased for himself in the past couple of years.
We spoke with Mayweather about his aircraft fleet -- here's what he told us:
"I'm not posting a private jet if I'm chartering. If I'm chartering a jet, I'm not posting it. We own jets."
The new jet appears to sit at least 14 people comfortably -- plus the flight crew.
No word on how much Floyd spent on the plane -- but we're guessing it didn't come cheap.