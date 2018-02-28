Stan Lee Reveals He's Fighting Pneumonia

EXCLUSIVE
Stan Lee's finally revealing why he's had to bail on his throngs of Marvel Universe fans lately -- the comic book legend is fighting pneumonia like Spidey fights crime.
The Marvel co-creator's recorded a personal message to update everyone on his health. You can tell the normally energetic 95-year-old is having a tough time ... but he reassures fans he is getting better.
As we reported ... Stan's been dealing with a string of issues, besides his lungs, recently -- from missing money, to a face-off with his former body guard and a heart health scare.
On the flip side, the "Black Panther" box office has gotta make him smile. As Stan puts it ... "Excelsior!"