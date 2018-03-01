Fetty Wap Strikes Deal in DWI Arrest, Dodges Jail Time

Fetty Wap DWI Plea Deal Keeps Him Out of Jail

Fetty Wap got 15 charges knocked down to 2 and, as a result, he'll avoid doing any jail time for his DWI arrest.

Fetty was in a Brooklyn courthouse Thursday to plead guilty to driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. TMZ broke the story ... the rapper was busted in November while, according to cops, he raced another car on a highway at speeds topping 100 MPH. His BAC was .09 ... just over the legal limit.

He has to pay a $500 fine and attend 14 hours of impaired driving education.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped a slew of additional charges ... including drag racing, driving without a valid license, speeding and following too close.