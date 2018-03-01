Justin Theroux Ring Finger's Naked

Justin Theroux Strolls Without a Wedding Ring in NYC

Justin Theroux's keeping his jewelry to a minimum ... he's ditched the wedding ring.

Justin was seen strolling around NYC Thursday and it looks like he's putting his marriage to Jennifer Aniston behind him. It's the first time we've seen him out without the ring.

As we reported ... Justin and Jennifer announced the day after Valentine's Day they were separating after getting married in 2015. We got him out a few days before V-Day and he was hiding the hand that woulda showed us a wedding ring.

He's no longer hiding it.