Robert Kraft: My GF Gave Birth But I'm NOT the Father!

Wow, talk about a twist!

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has just confirmed reports that his 38-year-old girlfriend gave birth to a secret baby -- but he insists he's NOT the daddy!

Ricki Noel Lander gave birth to the kid back in 2017 but nobody knew about it until Page Six broke the story Wednesday evening. It seemed 76-year-old Kraft was the father since they've been dating for about 5 years.

But, Kraft's reps just issued a "Billy Jean"-style statement saying -- the kid is not my son.

"Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby," the rep tells TMZ Sports.

"While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further."

So, who IS the daddy? The mystery continues ...