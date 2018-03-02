TMZ

Ricky Williams Actually Defends Anti-Weed Coach

3/2/2018 2:01 PM PST

Ricky Williams Actually Defends Anti-Weed College Coach

EXCLUSIVE

Ricky Williams is taking the high road with the college coach who refused to recruit players from Colorado due to weed laws ... praising the guy for sticking up for his beliefs.

Yeah, that's right. Ricky Williams -- the self-proclaimed "high guy" -- is defending an anti-weed college baseball coach.

ICYMI -- Mike Jeffcoat WAS the coach at Texas Wesleyan University until an email he wrote to a recruit bashing marijuana laws in Colorado went viral. He was fired shortly thereafter.

Ricky says he wouldn't wanna play for a guy like Jeffcoat (duh) ... but says it's ultimately his decision to recruit the players he wants to coach. 

