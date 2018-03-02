Tyron Woodley: I Believe Jon Jones ... He Ain't a Cheater

At least one big UFC star believes Jon Jones ... with Tyron Woodley saying he DOESN'T think the embattled MMA fighter intentionally took steroids before UFC 214.

Jones has suggested an enemy may have slipped anabolic steroids into his workout supplements in order to sabotage his career ... and while Tyron wouldn't go that far, he explains why he doubts Jon would ever knowingly 'roid up.

It all went down on "The Hollywood Beatdown" -- where Tyron also questioned why Jones' reputation is in shambles after his PED test ... but Brock Lesnar (who also tested positive) is still a huge fan favorite.

There's more ... Woodley also weighs in on Deontay Wilder's claim he could beat Mike Tyson in the prime of Mike's career and also breaks down Wilder's upcoming fight against Luis Ortiz!

BTW, Wilder vs. Ortiz goes down Sat at 9 PM ET on Showtime!