Columbus Short Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail in Domestic Violence Case

Columbus Short is going to jail for several months after pleading no contest to hitting his current wife ... TMZ has learned.

The ex-"Scandal" star entered his plea Friday in L.A. after getting arrested back in November. According to prosecutors he hit Aida Abramyan during an argument. Short was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education.

However, he was already on probation for a 2014 bar fight where he knocked out a guy. He got the year in jail for violating probation.

Short has serious issues with domestic violence. He's also on probation for a previous incident, where he allegedly put a knife to his ex-wife's throat.