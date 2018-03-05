Aldon Smith Has a Warrant Out for His Arrest After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Aldon Smith Wanted by Cops After Alleged DV Incident

Aldon Smith has a warrant out for his arrest following an alleged domestic violence incident this weekend.

Law enforcement sources at the San Francisco Police Department tell us their Special Victims Unit has obtained a warrant for Smith's arrest on charges stemming from a DV incident he allegedly fled from this weekend. The alleged victim is his fiancee.

Cops tell us the charges listed on the warrant include willful infliction of corporal injury (aka DV), assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism -- all of which are misdemeanors. We're also told police are working with his legal counsel to arrange a day and time for him to turn himself in and be processed.

As we reported ... Smith checked himself into rehab with the help of his fiancee's parents. She told us she was worried about him and was only focused on getting him well again.

The Raiders released Smith after the DV news broke.