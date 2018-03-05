Carmine Caridi Didn't Appreciate Jimmy Kimmel's Weinstein Oscars Joke

Carmine Caridi What the Hell, Jimmy? I'm No Weinstein!!!

Jimmy Kimmel compared Harvey Weinstein's expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to the only other guy to get kicked out ... and the ex-member is cranky over it.

We spoke with actor Carmine Caridi -- who was the butt of Jimmy's Oscars joke this weekend -- and he tells us he feels like he got a raw deal with no heads-up or discretion.

As we reported ... Kimmel compared Harvey's Academy scandal to Caridi's -- his membership was revoked in '04 for sharing movie screeners -- but Carmine says he didn't appreciate his name being brought up next to Weinstein's, even if it was all in good fun.

Caridi, who's 84 years old, tells us he thinks the side-by-side name dropping makes him out to be some sort of pervert. He also claims he was never formally charged in regards to his own expulsion, and even says he and Weinstein aren't the only ones to have been booted.

We did some digging on that -- it appears he and Weinstein are, in fact, the only ones to be publicly ousted from the Academy ... but Caridi insists there's been others.

There's also this -- Caridi says he's not too bent out of shape over the joke, and he's not even mad at Jimmy for taking a shot ... but he does want the Academy to "leave me alone."