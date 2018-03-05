Mary J. Blige Settles Tumultuous Divorce Case

Mary J. Blige Settles Nasty Divorce

Mary J. Blige is finally gonna put the drama behind her ... TMZ's learned she's reached a settlement in her bitter divorce case.

The Oscar-nominated singer/actress and her estranged husband, Martin Isaacs, were supposed to start their week-long divorce trial Monday morning in L.A., but we've learned the trial was called off because the two sides struck a deal on Friday.

TMZ broke the story ... Mary filed for divorce in July 2016 and they've waged war ever since. Isaacs went as far as demanding nearly $130k per month in spousal support.