Courtney Stodden Files for Divorce from Doug Hutchison

EXCLUSIVE

Courtney Stodden's made the move to officially end her marriage with actor Doug Hutchison after more than 6 years together ... TMZ has learned.

Courtney filed divorce docs Tuesday, but it's unknown at this time whether she or Doug will ask for spousal support. The couple announced a split in February 2017, but it was unclear if they were trying to reconcile ... until now.

The couple has no children together.

Courtney and Doug wed in 2011 ... when she was 16 years old and he was 50.