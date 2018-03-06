Jamie Foxx Frances Got Her Oscar Stolen? She Shoulda Done This

Jamie Foxx Offers Advice to Frances McDormand Over Oscar Thief

EXCLUSIVE

Jamie Foxx couldn't believe Frances McDormand temporarily had her Oscar stolen away from her at an after-party -- but he's got an easy fix for all future winners.

Jamie was leaving Mr Chow Monday night in Bev Hills when our photog asked if he'd heard the crazy news ... that Terry Bryant jacked Frances' golden statue at The Governors Ball, before security stepped in and called cops.

As we reported ... Bryant swiped Frances' award off her table and was kissing and posing with it on camera before he was apprehended, and the hardware was returned to its rightful owner. He was charged and booked for felony grand theft by police.

Jamie -- who won an Oscar for "Ray" back in 2005 -- was stunned by Frances' ordeal ... and told us how he avoided that kinda nightmare on his big night.