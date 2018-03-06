Jim Abbott Praises Shaquem Griffin 'I'm Rooting for You!'

EXCLUSIVE

MLB legend Jim Abbott is a HUGE fan of Shaquem Griffin -- telling TMZ Sports he's an inspiration to physically disabled athletes all over the world.

Of course, Abbott is an icon -- battling the odds to become a dominant Major League pitcher despite the fact he was born with one hand. Dude even threw a no-hitter in 1993!!!

So, how did Jim feel when he saw Griffin -- who also has one hand -- kill it at the NFL Combine? Proud is definitely an understatement.

"I just love him," Abbott says referencing Griffin's incredible performance at the NFL Combine ... "His determination is fierce."

"I just feel like you can see the burning desire within him with every step, so I'm a big fan. I'm really rooting for him."

Jim also says Shaquem is "making a real difference in the world" -- and he hopes to meet the kid one day.

Very cool stuff.