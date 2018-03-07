Accused Oscar Thief, Terry Bryant, Pleads Not Guilty

Accused Oscar Thief Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar is looking way rougher around the edges than he did on Oscar night -- he made his first court appearance Wednesday, pleading not guilty.

Terry Bryant went from tux to jumpsuit for his arraignment on a charge of felony grand theft. As we reported, Bryant was arrested for swiping McDormand's award at the Governors Ball.

Bryant and his attorney, Daniel Brookman, might have an uphill battle in this case. He not only posted his own video kissing Oscar Sunday night, but was also caught leaving the ballroom with the statuette in hand as he posed for cameras.

Frances said she didn't want to press charges, but she has no say in the matter. The Academy is technically the victim, and they've asked for the case to move forward.

Bryant was released without bail after the arraignment, even though prosecutors said he has a repeated burglary history. He's due back in court later this month. Fair to say, his spiritual adviser's got a lot of praying to do.