Amy Schumer & Hubby Honeymoon Banging? Where There's Smoke ...

Amy Schumer and Her Husband Enjoy Honeymoon in Italy

Amy Schumer and her new hubby are enjoying some love, Italian style during their honeymoon ... or so you'd guess based on the shots of them taking a smoke break.

Chris Fischer and Amy are honeymooning in Venice, and stepped out onto their balcony at the posh Gritti Palace. The grins on their faces, the ciggy, and Amy's super cozy robe scream ... mission accomplished on the marriage consummation front!

The happy couple later retreated to separate balconies, but not because they need space from each other. Amy posed from one balcony while Chris stood on the other, snapping shots of his blushing bride holding white flowers. Amy even ditched her robe for her photo shoot.

As we reported ... Amy and Chris secretly got married last month in front of an intimate, but super famous gathering that included Jennifer Aniston, Larry David and David Spade.

That's amore!